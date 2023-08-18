Randall “Randy” Samp, 74, of Erhard, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at his residence.
Randall David Samp was born July 30, 1949 to Marlow and Verle (Hungerford) Samp in Slayton, MN. He attended Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1967. After high school he joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a member from 1969 to 1970. Randy earned the National Defense Infinity Badge-Rifle, Unit Badge 1st 27 Wolfhounds, Air Medal, and the Army Accommodation Medal.
He was employed by Bellanca Aircraft in Alexandria for 13 years and Ripley’s in Erhard for 10 years. He also farmed near Erhard for 17 years. Randy retired at the age of 60.
On August 13, 1971 Randy married Diane Norgren in Erhard, MN.
Randy was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the VFW.
He enjoyed duck hunting, deer hunting, spear fishing, going to the races, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Marlow and Verle Samp, and brothers, Thomas Samp, Lee Samp, Danny Samp, and Craig Samp.
Randy is survived by his wife, Diane Samp of Erhard; his children, Stacy Carlson (Troy Poach), Marty Carlson, and Cory (Reyna) Samp; grandchildren, Jed Carlson, Oakley Carlson, Ellie Carlson, Sydney Samp, and Sully Samp; his sister, Shelly Day; Jerome Carlson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Brad Soenksen.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
