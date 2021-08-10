A memorial service will be held for Raymond Baune, age 88, of Wadena at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Please visit karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave a message of comfort and support for Raymond's family.
Arrangements provided by the Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Baune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.