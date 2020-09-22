On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Raymond (Ray) George Beekman, loving husband, father of three children and devout follower of Christ passed away at the age of 86.
Ray was born on January 10, 1934, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to James and Louise Beekman. He became a carpenter, and built houses. After he married Trudy Miller on May 19, 1965, in Pleasantville, New Jersey, Ray started a carpentry company. Then they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where Ray attended Nazarene Bible College and received his associate’s degree in biblical studies. Ray was ordained July 20, 1983. Ray and Trudy have one son, Michael, and two daughters, Wendy and Lynne. Ray was a pastor and a bus driver in International Falls, and in Creston, Iowa. Later he lived in Inver Grove Heights, Moorhead, and Fergus Falls.
Ray’s love for Christ and the church was second to none. He was always ready for singing hymns, listening to a sermon or playing the piano and helping out wherever and whenever he could. If he wasn’t at church, he was watching his favorite baseball team, the Minnesota Twins.
Ray is proceeded in death by his father, mother, brothers: Edwin and James Beekman and sister Doris Beekman Hendricks.
Ray’s memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Naz in Fergus Falls - 1319 N. Cleveland Ave.