Raymond C. Harthun, age 85 of Dent, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
He was born November 13, 1936, to Andrew and Edna (Ellingson) Harthun in Star Lake Township, Minnesota. At a young age, Ray began working for farmers and in road construction. He did this for a few years and in 1956 began his milk hauling business. For 45 years he owned and operated Ray’s Milk Hauling, retiring in 2001. Raymond loved his business and enjoyed the customers and friends he met over the years. He also spent 29 years serving as a volunteer in the Dent Fire Department.
On November 14, 1958, Raymond was married to Patricia Louise Moltzan. The couple had more than 59 1/2 years of marriage before Patricia’s passing in 2018. Ray was known for his love of dancing with Patty, country music, and anything John Deere. He enjoyed hunting, even had made it for the last deer opener. Ray loved baseball and watching the Minnesota Twins. But what Raymond loved most was spending time with his family. He was the glue that held them together and will be missed dearly.
Surviving Raymond are his children, Dawn Buschette and Wayne Harthun; significant other, Ellen Doll; brothers, Larry and Marlin Harthun; sister, Linda Aune; grandchildren, John (Keshia) Buschette, Justin (Courtney) Buschette, Melissa (Autumn) Nelson-Harthun, Sara (Nick) Keil, Katie (Nathan) Bontrager and Teri Harthun; ten great grandchildren; and caretaker, Theresa Harthun. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; infant twin daughter, Dixie; parents, Andrew and Edna; sisters, Carol and Elaine; and brothers, Glen and Leroy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Dent United Methodist Church. Visitations will be Wednesday, June 15, from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with a time of sharing at 7:30 p.m., at Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service and one hour prior to the service at church.
