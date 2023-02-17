Raymond “Ray” Hoebelheinrich, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on February 13, 2023 at Lake Region Hospital.
Ray was born to Bruno and Venetta Hoebelheinrich in Slayton, MN on April 13, 1945. He graduated from Perham High School in 1964 where he met his wife Paulette, before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He worked 30+ years at Mid-Am Dairy in Fergus Falls. He retired after the dairy closed and went to work part time at Our Lady of Victory Church and School.
Ray and Paulette married on October 8, 1966 at St. James Catholic Church, rural Underwood. They welcomed their first child, Jerry in 1969. Their family grew to a family of four after the arrival of Rhonda in 1971. Ray and Paulette called Fergus Falls home for 54 years.
Through the years, Ray enjoyed fishing, playing cards, hunting, golf, bowling, softball and spending time with family and friends.
Being a grandpa “Zampa” and “Papaw” came naturally for him. He enjoyed taking them fishing, hunting and many hours of playing board games. He made many trips supporting his grandkids in all of their sporting activities. They brought him so much joy and happiness.
Ray is survived by his wife, Paulette; their children, Jerry (Leah) and Rhonda (Curt); grandchildren, Zac, Logan, Zoie, Daniel (Jordan), Aiden, Alaina; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Ruger, Maisyn, Oaklynn and Hagan; mother-in-law, Dorothy Richards; brothers and sisters, Clayton (Evelyn), Gary (Jennifer), Dwaine (Joyce), and Julie (Bob); brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat, Bonnie (Bill), Paul (Susan), and Marilyn (Bob), Clayton, Jim and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruno and Venetta; sisters, Wanda and Lois; nephews, Jay and Jesse; great-niece and nephew, Christina and Scott; father-in-law, Paul Richards, and sister-in-law, Connie.
His family wishes to extend special thanks to the dedicated caring staff in his final days at Lake Region Hospital.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with Knights of Columbus Service and Prayers at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski.
Interment: St. Ottos Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.