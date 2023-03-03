Raymond “Ray” W. Duenow, 96, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Raymond Willard Duenow was born October 30, 1926, to Herman and Franziska (Richter) Duenow in Friberg Township. He attended District #115 in Friberg Township and Washington High School in Fergus Falls. Ray left school as a sophomore to help his father farm after his brothers went into the military for WWII.
In his youth he cut county road ditches, worked for Seeba Repair Shop and for farmers in the area doing general farm work. He spent a fall with several other young men clearing 40 acres of land, always coming back to the home farm to help his father. By 1962 he was farming with his father.
On June 10, 1962, he married Edythe Horstman at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls. After marriage, they bought the family farm and farmed. In the late 1990’s he started renting out the crop land.
Ray was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He served the church all his life. As a youth he ushered for services and as an adult he helped work the church land and maintain the property. He served as a trustee for 48 years.
Some of Ray’s hobbies included welding for himself and neighbors, repairing his own equipment, and maintaining his property. He also enjoyed woodworking; making many picture frames, end tables, plant stands, treasure boxes, night stands, book cases, a desk, and a dresser.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Melvin, Floyd, and Roger, and a sister, Delilah Norman.
Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edythe Duenow of Fergus Falls; children, Melanie (Tim) Ryan of Dalton and Scott Duenow of Detroit Lakes; grandson, Craig Anderson of Dalton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Reverend Craig Palach.
Interment: Immanuel Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN, at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
