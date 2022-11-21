Raymond A. Wagar, 89, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Raymond Arthur was born June 22, 1933 in Worthington, MN to Arthur and Hazel (Finckh) Wagar. After high school he served in the Navy from 1953-1957. He married Janice Latzke on march 30, 1958 in Worthington. They had four children, Cindy, Brenda, Paula, and Mark.
He worked for Murphy Motor Freight in Worthington before moving to Fergus Falls in 1968 to open and manage the Murphy Motor Freight Terminal in Fergus Falls. In 1980 he sold the freight terminal and began working for Firestone Tire, where he worked for many years. As he neared retirement, he spent his last working years with Quast Trucking.
Ray worked hard to provide for his family. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed camping when the kids were young. He was a member of the Rough Riders Snowmobile Club, liked to fish in all seasons, go deer hunting, watch stock car racing, and he was a die-hard Twins fan.
Raymond is survived by his four children, Cindy Nelson of Fergus Falls, Brenda (Steve) Ellingson of Maple Grove, Paula (Bob) Ostendorf of Sauk Centre, and Mark Wagar of Minneapolis; former wife, Janice Wagar of St. Paul; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Lowell “Kit”, Victor, Austin, and Cecil; two sisters, Geneva Wasmund and Reva Anderson, and son-in-law, David Nelson.
A celebration of life is being planned for the summer of 2023.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
