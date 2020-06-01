Regina Overland, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home under the care of her family and LB Hospice.
Regina was born on April 11, 1928, in Hettinger, North Dakota, the daughter of Lazarus and Theresa (Nagle) Volk. She grew up on the family farm near Hettinger, attended country school and graduated from Hettinger High School. After receiving her education, she worked as a country school teacher and worked at the local café for a number of years.
In September of 1950, she married Berton Overland in Hettinger, North Dakota, and they were blessed with six children. The couple farmed in Hettinger for four years and then moved to Lancaster, California, where Berton worked on construction projects. In 1969, they returned to Fergus Falls, where they owned and operated the Phillips 66 station on West Lincoln Avenue for two years. Regina went to work for JCPenney’s for 20 years and was a talented cake decorator.
Regina was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where she was involved with the Catholic Daughters, quilters and altar guild, to name a few.
Throughout her life, Regina was a talented artist, crafting many oil paintings and pencil drawings. She enjoyed creating rock gardens, was a master gardener, professional seamstress, animal lover, and was a fabulous cook, putting on many wonderful meals. Most of all, Regina was the most wonderful grandmother and will be remembered as a considerate, kind, generous and loving woman.
Regina is survived by her children, Bert Jr. (Sandy) of Battle Lake, Judy (Dell) Waugh of Nampa, Idaho, Annette (Rob) Hofmann of Westlake, Florida, and Barbara Overland of Aledo, Texas; daughter-in-law, Bernice Overland of Fergus Falls; 14 grandchildren, Keri (Ben), Kym (Jason), Katy, Kristin (Brian), Jennifer, Doug, Daniel (Marjia), Erin, Sara, Keanna, Tilson, Chelsea, and Michael, and Hayden; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Volk of Hettinger, North Dakota; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Berton; two sons, Tim and Donald; and three brothers, Phillip, Edward and Jack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. State and CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed, with masks available and suggested. For those unable to attend, a live stream of Regina’s service will be available on her memorial page at www.glendenilson.com.
Father Alan Wielinski will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online Guestbook: Glendenilson.com.