Reidar Frustol, 78, of Fergus Falls, went home to be with Jesus, peacefully, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at his residence.
Reidar was born September 21, 1944 to Olav and Gerda (Olsen) Frustol in Kristiansand. S. Norway. He grew up in Norway and moved to the US at the age of 16 and started working construction. On November 14, 1964, at the age of 20, he married Mona Holberg in West Orange, NJ. They moved back to Norway for a span of 10 years. He continued in construction while also serving in the National Guard where he was in the ski patrol. They decided to move back to the states where he formed Frustol Construction and worked alongside his three sons as they grew up. Mona and Reidar had five children who were his pride and joy. He loved his family and always felt so blessed.
Reidar and Mona were members of Hillside Lutheran Brethren Church in Succasunna, NJ. He and Mona started attending Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church when they moved to Fergus Falls in 2016.
He was a very gifted woodworker and made his own bedroom set when he was 15 years old. He was very athletic when younger and loved to watch soccer. He also loved gardening. Reidar enjoyed camping with his family over the years. He enjoyed driving in his red pickup truck listening to classical country gospel music.
His favorite Bible verse was Psalm 91:11
“For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”
Preceding him in death were his parents, Olav and Gerda Frustol; brother, Øyvind Frustol; son, Oddvar Frustol, and son-in-law, Douglas Kugel.
Reidar is survived by his wife, Mona Frustol of Fergus Falls; his children, Kurt (Anne) Frustol of Fergus Falls, Karin Frustol Kugel of Fergus Falls, Steinar (Heidi) Frustol of New Jersey, and Marianne Frustol of New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Lynn Frustol of Fergus Falls; eight grandchildren, Heather (Jesse) Neumann, Jason (Emily) Frustol, Jacob Kugel, Nathanael (fiancé, Kacia) Frustol, Aleksander (Ceri) Frustol, Sarah Kugel, Annelise Frustol, and Elina Frustol; two great-grandchildren, William Frustol and Parker Neumann; two brothers; three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews in Norway.
Memorials preferred to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church, Fergus Falls, MN.
Clergy: Reverends Dale Hexum and Brad Hoganson.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
