Renee Lindahl Aug 17, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Renee Lindahl, 76, of Fergus Falls died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Renee Lindahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Client Services - Part Time Part time Maintenance/Custodian LICENSED DENTAL HYGIENIST (T) View all job listings >