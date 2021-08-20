Renee Lindahl Aug 20, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Renee Lindahl, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.No services are planned at this time.Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls To plant a tree in memory of Renee Lindahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans PIANO OR VOICE LESSONS 20+ Probation Agent Ashby Living Center - Cooks & Caregivers WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Cargill Job Fair Client Services - Part Time LICENSED DENTAL HYGIENIST (T) View all job listings >