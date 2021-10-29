Renee Ann (Larson) Stock, age 79, of Ottertail, formerly of Western Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley surrounded by her family.
Renee was born on August 19, 1942, to Orin and Bernice (Benson) Larson in Elbow Lake. She was baptized and confirmed at the West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake. In 1960 she graduated from Elbow Lake High School.
Renee married Dennis Stock on May 6, 1961, at the West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church. They raised their family on the farm west of Fergus Falls.
She was an active member at Western Presbyterian Church for many years.
Some of her favorite things to do were gardening, cooking and hosting. Her grandchildren were her world.
Preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Tony Baumler; parents; father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Florence Stock, and brother-in-law, Robert Stock.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; daughters, Christine Heron, Karen (Jeff) Lees and Melissa (Brian) Graff; brother, Ronald (Kay) Larson; sisters-in-law, Judy Held and Debbie (Lester) Carlson; grandsons, Brandon Baumler and Cody Gorentz; granddaughters, Jessica Heron, Melissa Pond and Hunter Pond
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation: one hour prior to the start of the service at the funeral home.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. John Lindholm.
Interment: Western Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.