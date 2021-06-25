Richard A. Albjerg, 79, a resident of rural Fergus Falls, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Richard Allen Albjerg was born May 29, 1942, in Fergus Falls, to Elmer and Beatrice (Hansen) Albjerg.
Over the years he worked construction for Mark Sand and Gravel, Johnson Brothers, and Delzer Construction.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece and a brother-in-law, Tim Fagre.
Richard is survived by his brothers, Jack (Joyce) Albjerg and Jerry Alberg; his sister, Marlene Fagre; an aunt; three nieces and four nephews.
Per Richard’s wishes, no service will be held.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
