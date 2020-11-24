Richard Astrup, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence.
Richard was born on October 27, 1925, in St. Paul, the son of John E. and Margret (Oberpriller) Astrup. He attended parochial school and graduated from Homboldt High School both in St. Paul. Richard entered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 1942, serving 25 years in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of master sargent E8. He served active combat in various locations which include New Guniea, Philippine Islands, South Central Asia, China, Japan and Korea.
On December 12, 1953, he married Patricia Ann Thomas of Minneapolis. The couple resided in various active duty stations throughout the United States and Alaska. Richard retired from active duty on January 1, 1965. While active he was awarded two Bronze Stars and several Medals of Valor. Richard began working for the Minnesota Department of Health as a district sanitarian. During the summer of 1972, he and his family moved to Fergus Falls. He was assigned as public health sanitarian and served the West Central District office, retiring as an advisor in 1990, after 28 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and neighbors. He loved hunting, fishing and wilderness camping. Other hobbies and interests include avid reader, square dancing, clowning (Elks Club), gardening, and wood carving. He was always open to a good or bad story. He had a quick wit and liked to use it if the occasion presented itself.
He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, Stevens Ministry and Befriender’s through the church. He was also a life member of the VFW Post 612, Chapter 25 of DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Enlisted Retired Association and a member of the 13th Engineering Combat Battalion Unit.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of 60 years, Patricia; infant brother, David; brothers, Jim, Jerry, Tom, Ron, and sister, Betty (Alex) Sanchez.
Richard is survived by his children, Michele Astrup of Princeton, Elaine (Jim) Waldschmitt of Johnston, Iowa, and Laurel (Bill) Callaghan of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kelly, Patrick Zender (Kari Feldwerd); Craig, Andrew, Ben Waldschmitt; Elizabeth (Sam) Munger, Joseph Callaghan, Michelle (David) Holtz, Meghan Callaghan; great-grandchildren, Trent, Rilyn, Brooklynn, Ryder, Barrett Zender and Luke Munger; brother, Robert (Patricia) Astrup of Columbia Heights; sisters-in-law, Rosie Astrup of Apache Junction, Arizona and Deloris Astrup of White Bear Lake, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. There will be visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Fathers Alan Wielinski and Patrick Hoeft, Deacon Steven Thomas
Interment will be at MN Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls.
Military participation provided by VFW Post 612, American Legion Post 30, and Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Honor Guard.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
