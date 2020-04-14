Dr. Richard C. Baker, 81, of Fergus Falls, died April 8, 2020, at his home in Plymouth.
Richard, or Dick as he was known to many, was born May 6, 1938, in Fergus Falls, to Dr. Norman and Dr. Jeannette (née Lieber) Baker. After graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1956, he attended the University of Minnesota where he graduated from medical school in 1963. During his third year of medical school, he met Alberta (née Benkusky), and they were married less than two years later.
After graduation from medical school, Richard completed an internship and residency in general surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis during which time he also worked at 3M performing physical exams and completed postgraduate coursework in mathematics toward a Ph.D. In 1970-72, Richard completed a two-year commitment as a commander in the U.S. Navy at the Great Lakes Naval Base near Chicago, Illinois, in which he was deployed as emergency medical staff aboard one of the ships stationed along President Richard Nixon’s flight path during Nixon’s February 1972 visit to China.
In 1972, Richard and his family returned to the Twin Cities where, in addition to practicing surgery at HCMC, Richard, following in his father’s footsteps, was asked by the Boy Scouts of America to help write the Arrow of Light Program and later joined the National Cub Scouting director in creating the Tiger Cub program in 1980. He regularly played the part of Akela (fully clad in Native American costume) in the annual ceremony in which Webelos Scouts become Boy Scouts.
In 1978, Richard joined the Fergus Falls Medical Group and practiced general surgery there until his retirement. He became the third generation of medical doctors to practice in Fergus Falls. Richard was instrumental in the revival of the old Fergus Theater and its transition to the A Center For The Arts. He spent many years performing as a Center Singer and promoting the arts in Fergus Falls. Richard also served part time as the medical director of the Fergus Falls State Hospital, a role held by his mother years before.
Richard enjoyed most the time he spent on Swan Lake, near Fergus Falls. He and Berta converted their cabin to a year-round home in 1999 where they lived until 2019 when Richard and Berta relocated to Plymouth.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Norman H. Baker and Dr. Jeannette L. Baker, brother, Dr. Norman H. Baker Jr. (Doris), and sister, Dr. Jean Trousdale.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and constant companion of 57 years, Alberta, his sister-in-law, Dr. Doris Nagel Baker of Princeton, New Jersey, his three sons, Richard Jr. (Lisa) of Minnetrista, Christopher (Kelly) of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey (Amy) of Bloomington, two nieces and six grandchildren.
A private family service is being held at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels in Plymouth.