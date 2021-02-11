Richard “Dick” Brogard, age 87, of Henning, passed away on February 7, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with prayer service beginning at 6: p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at church.
www.karvonenfuneralhome.com
