Richard “Dick” Werner, 78, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Richard Raymond was born September 26, 1944 to Raymond and Carol (Cottingham) Werner in Wheaton, Minnesota. He attended school in Wheaton grades K-6 and Fergus Falls High School grades 7-12, graduating in 1962. After high school he attended Bemidji State College for Art Education, graduating in 1966. Dick was an all-around athlete who excelled in sports. He participated in baseball, track, wrestling, hockey, and his favorite sport, football. He was the most letter winning athlete at Fergus Falls High School. He was inducted into the Fergus Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. He also thoroughly enjoyed belonging to the high school Thespians. At Bemidji State, Dick participated in football, baseball, hockey and track. He was elected into the Bemidji State Hall of Fame in 1986. In the summer of 1966, Dick attended the Houston Oilers training camp. In 1967, Dick was invited to the Green Bay Packers tryouts, coached by Vince Lombardi. Dick fondly remembered Coach Lombardi telling him, “Kid, you gave it everything you had. Now it’s time to go home.” Dick was the first football coach at the Fergus Falls Junior College. He also coached track for the junior college. He was a youth hockey coach and team sponsor for the Fergus Falls Hockey Association for 20+ years.
On July 17, 1965, Dick married Judith Bengtson in Hallock, Minnesota. In 1966, Kris and Kurk Werner were born and 6 ½ years later, Dan was born.
Over the years Dick was a sporting goods salesman for Bob Fritz Sporting Goods and Arch Billmeier Repp Agency, a Loan Officer at First National Bank, owner of R. Werner Sales (Sporting Goods Repping Agency-covering nine Midwest States from 1972-1998), and the Owner of Tag-Up (design and manufacturing bag tags, locker plates, signage and awards for high schools, colleges, and professional sports teams) from 1994 to the present.
He was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Council President and Treasurer at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, President of the Pioneer Care Corporate board and member of the Foundation Board, and Oak Grove Cemetery Board.
Some of his favorite past times were wood carving, golfing, and boating.
Dick loved his Lord and had a very strong faith which was shown by his loving and caring generosity.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ray and Carol Werner; parents-in-law, Leonard and Alice Bengtson, and sister-in-law, Carol Broadwell.
Dick is survived by his wife, Judith Werner of Fergus Falls; children, Kristifor (Robin) Werner of Fergus Falls, Kurk (Wendy) Werner of Fergus Falls, and Dan (Shayne Hamann) Werner of Woodbury; grandchildren, Alise (Alex) Moyer of Fergus Falls, Emily Werner of Fergus Falls, Evan, Lauren, Quinn, and Ava Werner of Fergus Falls, and Drake, Dylan, and Savannah Werner of Woodbury; sister, Jane Amiotte of Saskatoon, SK; brothers-in-law, Phil (Janelle) Bengtson of Hallock and Jim Bengtson of Cincinnati, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church Foundation, Fergus Falls Lake Region Cancer Care and Research Center, or donor’s choice.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen and Reverend David Strom.
Interment: A private family interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, Minnesota at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.