Funeral services will be held for Richard Gordon, age 75, of Verndale, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Assembly of God Lutheran Church in Wadena. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Richard will be laid to rest at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Camp Ripley, in Little Falls.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Richard’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.