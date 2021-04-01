Richard Allen Habberstad, 81, of rural Underwood passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home under the care of LB Hospice.
He was born September 4, 1939, in Fergus Falls, the son of Chester A. and Annie (Torvik) Habberstad. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith at home and he was confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, Fergus Falls. He grew up on the family dairy farm and attended the Barnhard School across the road.
Because Richard’s parents believed in the values of a Christian education, he attended and graduated from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in 1957. He was a good athlete and played on the football and basketball teams.
Richard was married to Delores Ann Peters, November 24, 1962, in Bovey. To this union, four daughters were born. Delores passed away from complications from leukemia on November 1, 1984. Later, Richard married Ellenmaye (Elle) Nelson Cusey on September 27, 1986, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
One of his first jobs was selling atlases for Thomas Nelson Atlas Co. in southern Minnesota. After that, he worked for Honeywell in Minneapolis where he met his future wife. He was later transferred to the Twin City Arsenal where he worked until March of 1965, when he moved back to his childhood home to operate the dairy farm with his father. When his father retired, they purchased the farm and built a new home on that property. When his health started failing, he retired from farming and started selling real estate for Spangler Agency. Following that, he went to work for Imation in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where he worked for seven more years. He and his wife, Elle also owned and operated Elle’s Antiques from their home.
Richard served on the Underwood school board for 14 years. He served on the Tingvold Church Council as treasurer and also taught Sunday school. He was a past member of the Underwood Lions club. He was a faithful blood donor until his health wouldn’t allow him to continue donating. As a youth, he was in the Boy Scouts and belonged to the Maine 4-H club. He enjoyed collecting old toys and farm toys. He loved gardening. He enjoyed water skiing in his younger years. He was an avid Twins and Vikings fan and also played in the Underwood softball league in the 1970s.
Richard served for seven years as a sergeant in the Army Reserve.
Richard was a kind-hearted, God-fearing man who loved his family dearly.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ann (Peters) Habberstad; his parents; his parents-in-law, Robert and Mary Peters and Henry and Edna Nelson; stepson, Marty Cusey; brothers-in-law, Jack Seaver, Merle Peters, Henry Nelson Jr., Eugene Nelson and G. Robert Nelson.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ellenmaye (Elle); his daughters, Kim (Steve) Ingebretsen, Fargo, North Dakota, Renee Brovold, Fargo North Dakota, Beth (Nathan) Eklund, Eagan, and Amy (Gordon) Bergh, West Fargo, North Dakota; his stepdaughters, Lyse (Carl) Paulson, Peterson, Dana Stras, Perham, and Heidi Schafer, Fergus Falls; siblings, Lois (Ken) Thomason, Edgerton, Wisconsin, Verle (Rosemary) Habberstad, Sumter, South Carolina, Chet (Marlys) Habberstad, Underwood, and Marcia (Bill) Nilsen, East Hartland, Connecticut; brother-in-law, Jerome (Connie) Nelson, Detroit Lakes; sisters-in-law, AnneMarie (Lanny) Worner, Branson, Missouri, and Mary (Dave) Backora, Chaska; grandchildren, Tyler and Hailey Ingebretsen, Ashley and Elijah Brovold, and Carson and Ella Eklund; stepgrandchildren, Johnathan (Amy) Papenfuss, Amber (Luke) Stromme, Allyson (Cyrus) Bickell, Dylan Papenfuss, Nicki (Ryan) Guck, Jamie (Travis) George, Kayla and Kelsey Schafer; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Tingvold Cemetery, Underwood.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.