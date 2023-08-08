Richard W. Hanneman, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home, under the care of Red River Hospice.
Richard William Hanneman was born January 14, 1944 in Fergus Falls to William and Nora (Possehl) Hanneman. On February 13, 1944 he was baptized and in 1958 he was confirmed in his faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
He grew up helping on the family farm and attended rural School District 92 through the eighth grade. During his early years he worked for a commercial fishing company in southern Minnesota. Eventually he returned to farm work helping area farmers with dairy chores and field work. He worked for big grain farmers to the west where his long hours caused him to plow under his bologna sandwiches and he ended his working years at a turkey farm.
Richard married Susan Bundy on October 22, 1977, at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Elizabeth Lions and the YMCA.
Richard “The Candy Man” enjoyed doing activities and visiting at the YMCA where he liked to hand out hard candy. He enjoyed pool league, hunting, fishing, gardening, making wine, building garden ornaments and wishing wells, and making hook rugs and pillows.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nora; brother, Lyle; sister, Frances Langfeld-Max; brothers-in-law, Merle Rau, Wilbur Langfeld and Wilfred Langfeld; niece, Twyla Neumann; great-nephew, Paul Neumann; and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hanneman of Fergus Falls; siblings, Fern Rau of Fergus Falls and Lorraine Langfeld of Rothsay; numerous nieces and nephews along with special friends and neighbors.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Craig Palach.
Interment: Trinity-Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
