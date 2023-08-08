Richard Hanneman

Richard W. Hanneman, 79, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home, under the care of Red River Hospice.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?