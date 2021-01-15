Richard Hanson, 1959-2021
Richard Allen Hanson, born on February 28, 1959, to Reynold and LaNore Hanson (Schoon), passed away on January 9, 2021, surrounded by family at Sanford in Fargo.
He lived out his childhood on a family farm in Amor. He was the oldest of three children, he attended school in Amor and Battle Lake. In 1979, he moved to Fergus Falls where he worked at the State Hospital as a CNA and several other jobs within the community. He married Mary Beth Bruening in Fergus Falls on April 3, 1986, they had two sons, Adam and Jacob. Rick loved being a grandpa to his grandkids and enjoyed drives in the country, music, wrestling, Native art, Eagles, fishing and outdoor sports. Rick will be remembered for his sense of humor and smile.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Reynold and LaNore Hanson. He is survived by his sons, Adam (Amanda) Hanson, Jacob (Kristi) Hanson, six grandkids Thresa, Daniel, Olivia, Payten, Easton and Logan. Two sisters, Victoria Hanson Farrar (Felix Farrar) and Kristie Hanson-Sutton, two nieces, Kimberly Sutton and Christina (Ben) DeLong and their children, one nephew, Matthew Sutton.
Memorial is for immediate family only due to COVID-19 at Victoria’s home on January 23, 2021.
Cards can be sent to 607 West Bancroft Fergus Falls, MN 56537.