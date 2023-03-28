Richard Hay

Richard Duane Hay, of Pickerel Lake, Maine Twp., left his earthly home on March 19, 2023, while receiving care at the Veterans Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. Richard was born in Fargo, North Dakota, May 2, 1946. His formative years were spent enjoying the companionship of friends at school. He learned from the example of his father, Clifford M. Hay, to be a fisherman and to prove that he could be a “guy.” His mother, Gayle Johnson Hay, died when Richard was a small boy. He missed her gentle ways.

