Richard Louis Hensch passed away March 21, 2020, at his home in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Born in Fergus Falls, on December 20, 1945, to Louis and Esther (Luther) Hensch, Rich enjoyed growing up in Fergus Falls and the many summers at their family cabin on Otter Tail Lake. He had three sisters: Jeanne Dybvig (deceased), Janet Knapp (Fergus Falls) and Mary Little (Bloomington). He also had two brothers-in-law: Jim Knapp (Fergus Falls) and Jim Zimmerman (Eden Prairie), both deceased.
Rich married Susan Zimmerman in 1969 after college graduation and his commission into the U.S. Navy. They were married for 50 years. Rich and Susan built their home on Prairie Lake in Altamonte Springs where they raised their three children. He was extremely proud of his daughter, Sarah, and her husband, Scott Anderson (Jacksonville, Florida); son, Mike and his wife, Nikki (Jacksonville); son, Dave and his wife, Angela (Altamonte Springs); and his five grandchildren; Luke and Wade Anderson, Parker Hensch, Madison and Harley Hensch.
During his 22-year military service, he had the honor to fly the A-4 Skyhawk and the A-7 Corsair II, and completed nearly 500 aircraft carrier landings, 110 of which were at night (he often joked he would give all those back). Rich’s last deployment was as a member of the United Nations peacekeeper force in northern Israel. Once he retired from the Navy, Rich continued his flying career as a commercial airline pilot with Pan American World Airways, Valujet, and Airtran Airways, and then found his passion flying seaplanes.
Rich and Susan started Florida Seaplanes in 1992. Rich enjoyed seaplane flying daily with people from all over the U.S. and world that would come to Orlando, Florida, for an adventure tour or flight training in the M7 Maule high-performance floatplanes. He loved the freedom and adventures that flying floatplanes brought him. He said many times that he was lucky to do something so fun or how he put it, "It is a tough job but somebody has to do it!" In 2018, Rich was honored with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award for 50 years of safe, accident-free flying.
Rich also had many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and cherished friends, who he loved staying in touch with through a phone call or visiting as he traveled and explored. He often would start conversations and meet many new friends along the way.
A celebration of life service will be held at Amor Park on Otter Tail Lake on July 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.. All family and friends are welcome.