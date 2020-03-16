Richard Dale Hitchcock, age 84, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home Fergus Falls.
Public visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. There will be limited attendance per CDC recommendations.
A private family service will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Revs. John Christensen and Roger Lange will officiate.
Burial will be at Trinity-Faith Cemetery in Fergus Falls at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.