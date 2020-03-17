Richard Dale Hitchcock, age 84, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home Fergus Falls.
Dick was born on March 1, 1936, in Dorset, to Harry and Ruth (Braatz) Hitchcock. He grew up in the area attending elementary school in Nevis and graduating with the Park Rapids High School Class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed mostly in California. During that time, he had the opportunity to ski near Lake Placid, attend the Olympics, and travel to Japan. On March 23, 1963, he married Joyce Stardig at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Park Rapids,
Most of his working years were spent as a telephone technician. He worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone, AT&T, as well as Park Region Telephone. Dick also had his own telephone and computer wiring business, along with working part-time in the Otter Tail Power Company Communications Department. Following his retirement, he drove courtesy car for Nelson Ford.
Through the years he’s been an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls where he served as an elder and trustee. He served on the board of directors for Lutheran Island Camp and the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center. Dick enjoyed time fishing and deer hunting, and took great pride in his yard. One of his greatest joys in life was watching his children and grandchildren’s sports and activities. He greatly enjoyed exchanging stories and contributing to the Viking Cafe’s “Table of Knowledge.”
He’s been preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws; Lester and Helen Stardig, siblings; Don Hitchcock, Dean (Jackie) Hitchcock, Dave (Georgia) Hitchcock, Dee (Bill) Lindow, June (Jim) Terhark, Dot (Royce) Embree, Phil (Beverly) Hitchcock, a brother-in-law, John ‘Slug’ Roehl and a grandson, Brendan Peter Johnson.
Dick is survived by his wife, Joyce, children; Teri (Greg) Krutsinger of Fargo, Janelle (Blake) Johnson of Battle Lake, Andrea Hitchcock of Forest Lake, and Paul (Shannon) Hitchcock of Maplewood, four grandchildren; Kendra (Joe) Olsen, Caitlyn Nygaard, Austin Nygaard and Reece Johnson, two great-grandchildren; Sofia Olsen and Brendan Olsen as well as sisters-in-law; Pat Roehl and Etta Mae Hitchcock, and many nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. There will be limited attendance per CDC recommendations.
A private family service will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Revs. John Christensen and Roger Lange will officiate.
Burial will be at Trinity-Faith Cemetery in Fergus Falls at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
