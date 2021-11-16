Richard “Rick” Hoeper, 70, of Dalton, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at a place near Lake Lizzie, Pelican Rapids.
Rick was born January 28, 1951, to Oren and Evelyn (Hoefer) Hoeper in Fergus Falls. He attended District 1503 in Carlisle Township and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1969. He was a member of the United States Army from 1969 to 1971, serving in the Vietnam War.
On April 3, 1971, Rick married Dixie Ehrich at Federated Church in Fergus Falls. Rick worked on the family farm and for many area farmers, including Jerry Enderson Farms. He also worked for Skelly Gas Station as a service repairman, W.F. Smith Tire and Rubber Co. doing tire repair for large construction equipment, and Curt Langbehn at Fergus Tire doing farm tire repair. He went on his own in 1991 and retired in 2012.
He was a member of Kvam Church. He enjoyed race cars, hunting and fishing, and loved doing yard work. Rick loved to follow his children and grandchildren’s activities.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oren and Evelyn Hoeper; two brothers, Jeffery and Michael Hoeper, and a nephew, Thomas Rasmusson.
Rick is survived by his wife, Dixie of Dalton; his children, Sonja (Steven) Stramer of rural Erhard, Rick (Annie) Hoeper Jr. of Underwood, Robyn Hoeper of Underwood, Shonna (Jared) Gnahn of Pelican Rapids, and Oren (Brooke) Hoeper of Parkers Prairie; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Henry Hoeper, Tony (Glenna) Hoeper, Kevin (Anita) Hoeper, Connie (Antonio) Banuelos, Dawn (Gene) Barvels and Gail (Allen) Rocholl; sister-in-law, Cheri Hoeper, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Masks are preferred, but not required.
Clergy: Rev. Mark Johnson.
Interment: Kvam Cemetery, Dalton.
Military participation: Pederson-Tripp Ashby American Legion Post No. 357.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone