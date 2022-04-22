Richard Joel Hubbard (“Rick”) passed away suddenly in his sleep on Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
Rick was born September 20, 1944 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Richard C. Hubbard and Alma P. Hubbard. He spent most of his youth in Minnesota and never liked the severe Minnesota winters. He began building engines and customizing cars in his teens and his love of automobiles carried into his career as a machinist and auto mechanic. In 1965 he married Mary Lynn Evenson and they were married for 57 years. They moved to Minneapolis where he worked at Interstate GM Diesel before joining the National Guard in 1966.
Upon returning home from Boot Camp, he went into the over-the-road trucking business with his Uncle. In 1978 Rick and his wife moved to California where he opened a machine shop and remained in California until his retirement to Green Valley, Arizona in 2006. Rick always loved the desert climate and specifically Green Valley and all the people he met living there. Rick was an animal lover and will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye and his kind heart. He is survived by his brother, Michael Hubbard (Cindy) and his wife, Mary Lynn, and his cats, Benny and Max.
