Richard A. Johnson, 66, of Fergus Falls, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo.
Richard was born on May 29, 1955, in Fergus Falls, the son of Ernest and Cecile (Bardwell) Johnson. Richard graduated from Ashby High School in 1973.
On May 25, 1974, he married Ronda Kay Salvevold at Faith Haven Chapel in Battle Lake. To this union came three daughters, Tonya, Tara and Trisha. Richard was baptized with his first daughter, Tonya at Faith Haven Chapel. He farmed with his brother-in-law, Truman for many years. Richard then retired from Aggregate Industries in 2015 after 37 years.
Richard loved playing his guitar and for about a decade he played with The Greased Lightnin Band. His pastime hobbies were fishing, hunting, gardening, taxidermy, woodworking, and tinkering/inventing many things. He also enjoyed many afternoons at the VFW and Eagles playing bingo and visiting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Cecile Johnson and his wife, Ronda Johnson; brother-in-law, Truman Eggum and sister-in-law, Meryl Johnson.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tonya (Trevor) Lohse and Tara (Jason) Brist both of Fergus Falls and Trisha (Scott) Paulsen of Rice; six grandchildren, Anthony Johnson, Letitia, Mackinzie and Lacey Brist, Madison Bagley and Makasta Paulsen; three great-grandchildren, Jaidon and Anjelica Brist and Kyrie Holder; siblings, Carolyn Eggum, Dayle Johnson and Kathryn (Carl) Wangsness along with numerous relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, June 14, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and continuing one hour prior to the service.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences and video tribute at www.glendenilson.com.