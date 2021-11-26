Richard “Rick,” “Andy,” Anderson, 66, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo.
Richard Lyle was born July 1, 1955, in Fergus Falls, to Mike (Charles) and Margie Anderson. Rick worked for his dad at Mike’s Machine Shop, eventually took over as Rick’s Radiator Shop for several years.
He always had a smile and was friends with everyone. He loved riding his Harley, snowmobiles, anything fast. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings … win or lose.
Rick’s proudest moment was when Joshua was born in 1986. He was also like a father to Jason, Larisa and Christa.
Rick is survived by his son, Joshua of Fergus Falls; Jason Korby of Fergus Falls; Larisa Harig (TJ) of Campbell; Christa Harper (Eden) of Duluth; sisters, Deborah Bjorgum (Richard) of Dalton and Becky (Jon) of Bemidji; special friend, Jody Dahl of Fergus Falls; nephews, Jeremy (Kim) and Dan (Jessica) Frees; nieces, Christel Samuelson (Jon) and Robyn Spilde (Mike); aunt, Lucy Peterson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Greeting him were his parents, Mike and Margie; grandparents, August and Emily Anderson and Albert and Lorraine Scott, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Rev. Jim Bjork.
Military participation: Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
