Richard “Dick” Lundin, 87, of Vining, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence, under the care of Red River Hospice.
Richard Harley Lundin was born August 27, 1934, in Newfolden to Arnold and Bernice (Nelson) Lundin. Richard grew up on the family farm in Sinnott Township, Marshall County, near Stephen, an area known as the “Happy Corners”. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Sinnott Township and attended school in Stephen graduating in 1952. He furthered his education at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.
In 1954 Richard joined the Unites States Air Force and served stateside during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in December 1957.
In 1960 Richard married Bonnie Erickson, she died in 1991. On September 5, 1992, he married Karen Torkelson Jones in Vining.
Dick was employed with Otter Tail County as a programmer analyst from 1985 until his retirement in 1999.
He was a member of American Legion. Dick was a nature and “critter” lover. He was known for his kind and caregiving heart for all animals and especially his family. Dick had a voracious love for history, geology, western books, and nature. His family treasures several philosophies shared by Dick. A few of his favorites were the poem, Desiderata by Max Ehrmann, a quote by Theodore Roosevelt, “Speak softly and carry a big stick,” the Chinese proverb, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me” and the verse from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, “To everything, there is a season…”.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son Richard Lee Lundin; and sister, Pearl “Jeannie” Sorenson.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Cindi (Kurt) Klever of Spicer; grandchildren, Trista (Justin) Hegreberg of Spicer, Kayla Klever (fiancé, Brittany Linder) of Blaine, and Jared Klever (fiancé, Stacie Vonderharr) of Kandiyohi; great-grandchildren, Saige Klever, Ethan Hegreberg, Harlie Hegreberg and Adaline Klever; step-sons, David (Tiffany) Jones and Craig (Robi) Jones, and his loyal and deeply loved dog, Finnegan.
A family memorial is planned for a later date.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN
