Richard Marshall

Sep 27, 2021

Richard Marshall, 67, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.