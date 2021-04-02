Richard A. Meyer, age 81, of Breckenridge, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Pioneer Nursing Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the Mass. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Richard Alvis Meyer was born on November 16, 1939, to Alvis and Elsie (Van Derwerff) Meyer in Fairmount, North Dakota. He grew up there on the family farm and graduated from Fairmount High School in 1959.
Richard was united in marriage to Sharon Brendefur on January 16, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. They lived in Wahpeton, for a few years before making their forever home in Breckenridge. Richard worked for D&E Machining and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching “60 Minutes,” listening to Rush Limbaugh, and playing canasta.
His hardworking and caring demeanor will forever be missed by his son, Rick (Janet) Meyer, and their children, Aaron (Elise) Meyer and Isaac (Regan) Meyer; his daughter Threse (Dean) Osmondson, and their son, Cameron Osmondson; his son, Brent (Crystal) Meyer; his son, Scott Meyer, and his daughters, Brittney Meyer and Jessica (Ryan) Hasbargen; his son, Travis (Amy) Meyer, and their children, Daniel Dockter, Jacob (Alex) Dockter; great-grandchildren, Dylan Iverson, Jenson Iverson, Palmer Iveson, Blake Meyer, and Levi Hasbargen; sister, Kaye Hormann; and many other family members and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Meyer; parents, Alvis and Elsie Meyer; sisters, Arlys Meyer and Cleo Enderle.