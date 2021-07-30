Richard Lee Miller, 71, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away surrounded by family on May 18, 2021, after a long battle with health issues. “Rick” was born on January 14, 1950, to Janet Ailene Wilson and Richard Donald Miller in Fergus Falls. He was the oldest of their six children. After graduating high school from St. Thomas in 1968, he went on to study history at Mayville State University in North Dakota, then decided to study auto body technology at North Dakota State School of Science. Rick then chose to serve in the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Ft. Carson in Colorado for three years as a mechanic. He made Battle Lake and Underwood, his home for most of his life. Rick was passionate about classic cars and motorcycles. When he wasn’t in the garage working on his motorcycle, he could be found attending drag races, reading history books, or perusing through flea markets and auction items. He was quick with a quirky joke or remark and he will be greatly missed. Rick was preceded by his father, Dick Miller and younger brother, Jeffrey Miller. He is survived by his mother, Janet Miller, sons, Shannon Bergstrom, Corey Bergstrom, Harley Miller, daughter Nicole Schneider, grandchildren Ellie Bergstrom, Ethan Bergstrom, Tyler Bergstrom, McKenna Bergstrom, Andrew Miller-Vignalo, and Addison Schneider along with siblings, Melanie Miller, Deanna Larson, Mark Miller. He is proceeded in death by his younger brother, Donald Miller.
Internment service will take place at Fort Snelling 7601 34th Avenue, South Minneapolis, MN 55450 at 10:15 (assembly No. 6). Please join us for a barbecue/luncheon directly proceeding Rick’s internment at Fort Snelling (around 11:30 a.m.) to celebrate both Rick and Donnie’s life. We will be gathering in Minnehaha Regional Park 4655 46th Ave S. at the Wabun picnic shelter B. Free parking is available. Please come and share stories of the Miller brothers. The area also includes a wading pool, a play area for kids, sand volleyball, and a disc golf course. Feel free to pass this along to anyone who knew them. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to help offset the costs of the burial or in memory of Rick to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs: volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/default.asp. You may share your stories on his memorial website: https://everloved.com/life-of/richard-lee-miller/.