Richard O. Olson, age 75, Husband of Sharon (Hagen) Olson, of Roseville, California, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home in Roseville.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service, all at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Military honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
