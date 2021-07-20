Richard Orville Olson was born on March 12, 1946, in Fergus Falls. He was the son of Clarence and Gwendolyn (Westman) Olson. Richard was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth both at Tordenskjold Lutheran Church in Underwood. He received his education in Underwood and was a graduate of the Underwood High School Class of 1964. Richard furthered his education at Fergus Falls State Junior College and graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Richard entered active military service in the United States Navy on September 25, 1968, in San Diego, California, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge on September 22, 1972, at the Naval Communication Station in Stockton, California, and achieved the rank of yeoman second class (YN2).
On April 10, 1971, Richard was united in marriage to Sharon Hagen at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Richard and Sharon resided in Stockton until 1974 when they moved to Sacramento, California. They later moved to Roseville, California, in 1987. The couple shared 50 years of marriage.
Richard was employed as an administrative manager at New York Life Insurance Company. He retired in April of 2006. Richard was a member of the National Rifle Association of America. He was also a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Richard enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Richard passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home in Roseville, at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Richard is survived by his: Wife, Sharon Olson of Roseville, California; siblings, Donna Amundson of Rochester; David Olson and his wife, Gale, of Minneapolis; Carol Rostad of Minneapolis; Roger Olson and his wife, Marge, of Perham; brother-in-law, John Heibel of Plymouth; and many other relatives and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gwendolyn Olson; sister, Ruby Heibel; and brother, Glenn Olson.
Clergy officiating: Rev. John Pasche.
Organist: Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon.
Soloist: Shannon Campbell “Amazing Grace.”
Congregational hymns: “How Great Thou Art,” “Beautiful Savior,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”
Urn bearer: Michael Accola.
Military honors: Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.