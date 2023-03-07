Richard Paul Nord

With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Richard Paul Nord announces his passing, at age 85, on February 17, 2023. He left on his final journey from Flagstaff, AZ, surrounded by family. His unexpected death occurred as the result of head injuries he sustained in a fall while cleaning ice from the eaves of his home.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?