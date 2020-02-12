Richard Allen Poltiske, age 63, of Brandon, passed away on February 7, 2020.
Rick was born September 21, 1956, at Our Lady of Mercy hospital in Alexandria, to Anton (Tony) and Marion (Schecher) Poltiske. Growing up, Rick spent a lot of time at his grandma and grandpa’s resort, Schecher’s Resort, just outside of Brandon. Whether it was working hard to get the cabins ready or having fun with the other kids, lifelong memories were certainly made. Rick graduated from Brandon High School in 1974. After high school and before attending college, he worked construction. After graduating from Alexandria Vocational School with a mechanical draftsman degree in 1982, he began work at Onan Power Electronics in Eden Prairie. During employment at Onan, Rick returned to school and earned his degree as a mechanical engineer. In 1997, he moved back to Brandon and began work at Case-Tyler in Benson. He also worked at Wasp Inc., in Glenwood for a short time.
Like his grandpa John, who was a carpenter, Rick liked to “fix things” and he was quite good at it. He was always more than willing to help his family with odd jobs when needed. He had a passion for motorcycles that started at an early age. One of his prized possessions was his Honda Gold Wing. He also loved classic cars, owning a few different ones throughout his lifetime.
Rick is survived by his sister, Kathy (Howard) Jacobson of Evansville; uncle, Gene Schecher of California; nieces, Ann (James) Lewis of Dalton, Deanna (Jamie) Williams of Erdahl, Susan (Mike) Woessner of Elbow Lake; nephew, Jamie Paulzine of Dalton. Great-nieces and nephews include Gunnar Lewis, Desiree, Xavier and Josie Williams and Grace and Lindsey Woessner; “buddies” Paul Lehn, Irv Sletto and John Boedekker.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Marion Poltiske, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friend Johnny Peterson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory www.andersonfuneral.net.