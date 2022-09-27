Richard Ringstad, 81, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Fargo VA Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
Richard was born on August 18, 1941 to Arthur and Irene (Larson) Ringstad in Fergus Falls. He graduated from FFHS in 1959. He then served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Amphion stationed in Norfolk, VA.
On May 29, 1965, Richard married Karen Carter in Fergus Falls. The couple, along with their children, Deborah and Patrick, moved to Wall Lake in 1970.
He worked for the MN DOT from 1963 until his retirement in 2001. One of his proudest projects was the original construction of I-94 in West Central Minnesota.
He enjoyed fishing, camping at state parks and trips to the west coast, and being in nature with his dog by his side. Richard loved to build furniture, dog houses, fish houses, and the family home on Wall Lake.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and his wife, Karen.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Bob) Gagldari of Vancouver, WA; son, Patrick (Greta) Ringstad of Sartell; grandchildren, Ashley (Cody) Adams of Barboursville, WV, Dalton (Ciarra) Gagldari of Vancouver, WA, Jacob, Kaylee, and Becca Ringstad of Sartell; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Thomas Adams; brother, Ronald Ringstad of Gladstone, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Glendalough Park Partners, PO Box 901, Battle Lake, MN 56515.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Grace United Methodist Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Lee Kantonen.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and VFW Post 612
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
