Richard Tysver Ronnevik, 74, of Carlisle, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Richard Ronnevik was born October 11,1948, to Jorolf and Alice (Hexum) Ronnevik and was baptized and confirmed at Hedemarken Lutheran Church in Carlisle, MN. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1966. In early adulthood he attended Bible school, trade school, and served in the National Guard for 6 years. He was a part of the Carlisle Coffee House, along with other young adults, and they sang choruses, and did Bible studies together. It’s where many of his lifelong friendships were forged. Richard married Linda Madsen on September 16, 1978 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls. This year they would have celebrated 45 years of marriage. They made their home on the farm in Carlisle, and were blessed with four children. He built his wife her dream home in 2007 on a field by Johnson Lake. He farmed his entire life with his dad and brothers, and later his nephew and son. The brothers also owned “Triple R,” an implement dealership, for many years. Richard loved farming and worked hard in all he did. Though he formally retired in 2014, he continued to help full time during planting and harvest.
He was a charter member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church, where he served as an elder, and helped remodel and expand the church multiple times. His faith was expressed through the strength of his hands as he was quick to help everyone around him. He served as a Gideon and enjoyed handing out Bibles. He traveled with the CLB to Chad, Africa to help build the welcome center. He was passionate about the mission of the church, and served in many behind the scene ways.
Richard enjoyed cruising with Linda in his ’68 Charger, and growing roses like his father did. In “retirement” he hosted people in his home and was often found with a grandchild in his lap, and they traveled all over visiting his children, attending grandkids’ concerts and sporting events. His entire life he loved relaxing and being together with family at Crystal Lake. He will be remembered for his hospitality. He loved sitting, visiting, and praying with people while sharing the love and hope that was his in the Lord.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and his father and mother-in-law Dennis and Dorothy (Hokanson) Madsen. Survivors include his wife Linda; children Knut (Gretchen) Ronnevik of Carlisle, MN, Jon (Kristin) Ronnevik of Fort Collins, CO, Rondi (Chris) Hamilton of Fergus Falls, MN, and Lars (Molly) Ronnevik of Baxter, MN; grandchildren Silje, David, Elias, Solveig, Ingrid, and Bjorn Ronnevik; Micaiah, Gunnar, Leif, Haakon, Oskar, and Finn Ronnevik; Kaeden, Isaac, Micaila, Luke, Simeon, and Benjamin Hamilton; Ellie, Max, Jack, and Sam Ronnevik; siblings Hans (Rachel) Ronnevik, Ruth (Jerry) Swendsrud, Mary (Paul) Stowman, and Rolf (Sue) Ronnevik, and many more in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved.
Blessed be the memory of Richard Ronnevik.
Visitation: Sunday, February 5 from 4 to 6 P.M. with a prayer service at 5:30 P.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service.
Funeral Service: Monday, February 6 at 1:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Burial: South Friborg Cemetery – Carlisle, MN
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.