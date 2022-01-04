Rick Gronner, 76, of rural Underwood, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at his residence.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Dale Williams
Dale Eugene Williams, 70, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, December 31, 2021.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
David Heard
David Heard, age 90 of Henning, died on December 30, 2021 at Alomere Health in Alexandria, Minnesota. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation resuming one hour prior to the service at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota.
Ryan Sandmeyer
A Celebration of Life open house will be held for Ryan Sandmeyer, age 38 of Eagle Bend on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.
Arrangements are provided by the Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.
To plant a tree in memory of Rick Gronner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone