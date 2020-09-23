Ricky (Rick) Allen Waasdorp passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ricky battled cancer with bravery and strength from his Lord Jesus.
Ricky was born December 28, 1953, to John and Pauline (Peterson) Waasdorp in Fergus Falls. He spent his childhood in the area and relocated to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area where he learned his trade as a roofer and carpenter. He returned to Ottertail with his wife, Mandy where he started his own contracting business. Over the years he built a successful operation and enjoyed his work, and the opportunity to meet many people and make so many friends.
Ricky was very active in his church and was especially devoted to his jail ministry, he served the church as part of the worship team. He went on several mission trips, to Haiti and Mexico, where he cherished spreading the word of God.
As a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he could always be found either on the golf course with his children and grandchildren, or at their homes which he frequented. He will be loved and missed greatly, not only by his family, but all the friends he made along the way.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Mandy, his children; Dawn Frank of Ottertail, Trevor Frank of New York mills, Curt Waasdorp of Ottertail, Derek Waasdorp of Ottertail, and Kelly (Nick) Barnum of Battle Lake. His eight grandchildren; Kalub, Kyle, Kayley, Sophia, Isaiah, Alyssa and Kiana. His brother, Randy Waasdorp of Rifle, Colorado, his sisters, Cindy (Les) Martisko of Hilo, Hawaii, and Julie Borges (Rick Garza) of Fergus Falls. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Pauline Waasdorp and his brother, Tim Waasdorp.
Services will be at a later date.