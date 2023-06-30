Robert Anderson

Robert (Bobb) Leroy Anderson, a resident of Becker, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29 at the Shepherd of Grace Cottages in Becker, MN at the age of 85. Bobb was born February 15, 1938, in Fergus Falls, MN to Robert and Susan (Thies) Anderson. Bobb attended school in Fergus Falls and after graduation he joined the Air Force. After 4 years in the service, Bobb came home and went to college at Fergus Falls Community College and then finished at Moorhead State University. During Bobb’s college days, he met Mary Margit Fossen (Shorty) and married the love of his life on August 24, 1963, in Hopkins, MN. They spent a brief period living in Fergus Falls but moved to Brooklyn Center, where they raised their four children: Stuart, Tina, Craig, and Michelle.

