Robert “Bob” was born July 6, 1926, the second child of Claude R. and Esther C. (Olson) Beach in Barrett. Bob grew up on the family farms in Barrett and Ashby, with his sisters, Phyllis and Mary Jane. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Faith. He attended a one-room school through the eighth grade and one year of high school in Barrett. He then attended Ashby High School where he was active in the band playing the trumpet and graduated in 1944.
Rather than waiting to be drafted, Bob and a high school classmate enlisted in the Navy January of 1945. Bob was sent to the U.S. Naval training and distribution center in Great Lakes, Illinois. He then served on the aircraft carrier USS Cabot during the Pacific Theatre. Bob was involved in the Battle of Okinawa and was present at the peace treaty signing in Tokyo Bay. After he was honorably discharged in July 1946, he enlisted with the Naval Reserve for four years.
Bob came home to family and worked on the family farm. He often said his childhood spent on the farm and his early years farming were “the best years of my life.” The highlight of his time farming was sitting on the seat of his John Deere tractors. Bob never tired of sharing the story behind each one of them.
Bob married Darlene “Sis” Joyce Hendricksen on June 6, 1950, on the Hendricksen family farm near Fergus Falls, and they continued in the tradition of farming. Bob and Sis lost their firstborn, Bonnie Lynn, at birth. They were blessed with two sons, Lonny Joe and Richard “Rick” Allen. In 1954 they moved to Fargo, North Dakota.
A few years later, Bob and his family moved to Fargo. Bob worked at SuperValu on South University Drive for 20 years in the dairy and frozen foods departments. Bob wasn’t ready to retire and also worked 20 years for the Fargo school system in maintenance — most of those years were spent at Lincoln Elementary in South Fargo.
Bob was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fargo, North Dakota, and the American Legion. In 1997, he was one of 103 veterans that took the first Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for the World War II memorial monument viewing. He had donated his military memorabilia and his John Deere collections to the museum in Dalton.
Bob enjoyed taking care of their home for 44 years in South Fargo. Bob and Sis also enjoyed their lake cabin on Tamarac Lake, which they had for 22 years. They spent their summer weekends enjoying the many activities at the lake. Besides leisure afternoons and evenings on the lake fishing, water skiing and boating.
Bob’s life was dedicated to his family, Lonny and Rick, but most of all to the love of his life, Sis. Bob’s friendly, soft-spoken demeanor earned him many friends throughout his life.
He enjoyed time with family and friends, having his morning coffee at Hornbachers, and telling stories. Bob was always generous with his time and never hesitated offering to help. He derived great joy from his sons. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t have done for them. He loved his boys and was immensely proud of them and their achievements.
Bob is survived by his brother-in-law, Duane Mavis of Erhard; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; infant daughter, Bonnie Lynn; sons, Rick Allen, Lonny Joe; and sisters, Phyliss Strissel and Mary Jane Mavis; and brother-in-law, Gaylor Strissel.
A very gregarious and outgoing man, Bob leaves many friends that will dearly miss him.
We thank the staff at Bethany for the wonderful care and love for Bob. He enjoyed the daily visits with the staff. Thank you to Sanford Hospice who provided additional comfort and care for Bob.
In lieu of flowers Bob would appreciate donations be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cerebral Palsy Association, Hamar Cemetery in Rothsay, or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Burial will take place at the Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
