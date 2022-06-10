Robert Bertram Boren, 90, of Ashby, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Robert was born May 7, 1931, to Andy and Sadie “Winona” (Carpenter) Boren in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1949.
On September 9, 1950, he married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Marjorie Emery at the Nazarene Church in Fergus Falls. Through the years he worked at Star Laundry Cleaners, Falls Baking Company and 37 years working at Otter Tail Power Company as a lineman and service representative.
Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ashby, Ashby American Legion, and Ashby School Board. He served as a councilman and Mayor of Ashby, and as a volunteer firefighter. He was also a proud member of the Army National Guard Black Hawks Drill Team, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
He was a volunteer snowmobile and firearms safety instructor for many years. He was an avid stock car driver and fan of racing. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He enjoyed driving tractors for area farmers for many years and was an Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joel and Winona Boren; his wife, Marjorie; brother, Garry (Louise) Boren; sister, Iva Mae “Terry” (Robert) McMorrow, and grandpuppies, Rufus, Lexi, and Landon Welch and Gizmo Boren.
Bob is survived by his children, Michael Boren of Evansville, Danny (Donna) Boren of Goldsboro, NC, Linda (Will) Heinrich of Ashby, Cindy (Tom) Welch of Ashby, and “adopted” son, Chuck (Roseann) Melby and family of Rochester; grandchildren, Angela (Rob) Moore of Goldsboro, NC, Joshua (DeAna) Boren of Dudley, NC, JR (Marquita) Caraway of Valrico, FL, Jon Heinrich of San Antonio, TX, Heather Caraway of Ashby, Jacob Boren of Pikeville, NC; grandpuppies, Rascal and Jax; “special” grandchildren, Ava and Jackson Koep of Ashby; great-grandchildren, Meagan (Gabe) Jacobs of LaGrange, NC, Dakota Caraway of Ashby, Aydin Caraway of Stockton, CA, Daniel Boren of Dudley, NC, Ashley Moore of Goldsboro, NC, RaeLee Boren of Dudley, NC, JJ Hutchinson of Tyler, TX, Nevaeh Caraway of Valrico, FL, Ilenna Caraway of Valrico, FL, Allison Boren of Dudley, NC, and Kensi Wahl of Ashby, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashby, with prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashby
Clergy: Pastor Paul Snyder
Interment: Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby, MN
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com