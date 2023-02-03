Dr. Robert Busch, age 87 of New Ulm passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Ennichement will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery at a later date.
To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org
Robert Henry Busch was born in Stevens County on July 18, 1935 to Henry and Catherine (Kolodzej) Busch. He graduated from Battle Lake High School, Battle Lake, MN in 1953. He enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean conflict from 1953 to 1955. After completing military service, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota. He received his Dr. of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1962 and his Ph.D. in Veterinary Pathology in 1968. He spent the last 25 years of his career as a self-employed surgical pathologist and consultant to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. On September 1, 1956 Bob was united in marriage to Joan Schrimpf at Holy Trinity Church in New Ulm. The couple was blessed with 66 years together.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joan Busch of New Ulm; sons, Greg (Julie) Busch of Big Lake, Alaska, Mark (Paula) Busch of North Branch, William (Regi) Busch of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Jordan Scully, Ryan Busch, Jake, Kale and Ryker Busch, Bryce Bloom, Justus Busch, Audrey and Bryce Busch; great-grandchildren, Charli and Carson Scully, Isabella Thompson, Sloane and Richard Busch; brother, Frank Busch; sister-in-law, Jan Schrimpf; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Busch; brother-in-law, David Schrimpf; and sister-in-law, Alice Busch.
Bob will be remembered for his many interests and hobbies including writing, art, woodworking, gardening, and astronomy. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, and hunting, as well as flying.
