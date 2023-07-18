Robert “BJ” Cabrillo, 78, of Elbow Lake, formerly of Long Prairie, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at home, with his dogs by his side, after a hard fought battle with lung cancer under the loving care of his wife, Gail and Knute Nelson Hospice.
BJ was born on June 22, 1945, to Leo and Lucy (Martinez) Carrillo in Longmont, CO. He was the youngest of ten siblings, growing up in Brighton, CO.
BJ was united in marriage to Gail Gaytan (Hendrickx) on June 20, 2014 in Apple Valley, MN. He worked for various places as a mechanical engineer. After retirement, BJ drove for the Amish. He kept in touch with his Colorado roots through his niece, Sandy Sisneros.
Bj enjoyed attending rodeos, riding horses, camping and spending time with his family. He loved watching TV with his dogs by his side. He found relaxation in coloring and reading. He was ornery, but had a heart of gold and loved deeply.
He is preceded in death by his parents; children, Therese and Troy, and his dog, Pippa.
BJ’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Gail Cabrillo of Elbow Lake, step-children, Luke Gaytan of Elbow Lake, Carly Gaytan of Eau Claire, WI and Tahni Gaytan of Elkton; grandson, Sorin; children, Jacque, Robbie, Jordan, Tyler and Sydney, and his favorite pups, Rein and Oakley.
A celebration of life for BJ will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com).
