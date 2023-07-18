Robert Cabrillo

Robert “BJ” Cabrillo, 78, of Elbow Lake, formerly of Long Prairie, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at home, with his dogs by his side, after a hard fought battle with lung cancer under the loving care of his wife, Gail and Knute Nelson Hospice.

