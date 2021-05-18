Robert Theodore Bruns, 78, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Walk-thru visitation will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Inurnment following visitation at Trinity-Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
