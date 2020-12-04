Robert Eastwood, 99, of rural Underwood died Monday, December 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Lincoln Wallace Robert Eastwood was born on April 16, 1921, by Evansville, the son of George and Marie (Nelson) Eastwood. As a young child he moved with his family to Lawndale and attended rural school through the eighth grade. The family farmed along with picking potatoes for area potato farmers. They lived on the Broken Down Dam farm by Fergus Falls and in 1939, purchased their present farm south of Underwood.
Robert and Marjorie Mahler were married on August 26, 1942, in Fergus Falls. In 1948, they moved over to the homestead, built a new barn and later moved their barn to their present farm. Bob was a lifetime farmer, milking cows, raising hogs along with farming land. He was very mechanical and was a Case equipment enthusiast. Bob did a lot of custom combining and baling. At 95, he operated the four-wheel drive and chisel plowed the whole farm, and at 97, he combined wheat and that was the last year he farmed. Bob enjoyed farming, fishing and bowled on a farmers league in Battle Lake. He was a member of Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church and on the cemetery board, served on Dalton and Underwood creamery boards, and was a lifetime member of Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag. Bob and Marjorie were honored to be the Underwood senior royalty in 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Marjorie; son, Gregory (Jan) Eastwood of Dalton; three grandchildren, Jason (Suzi) Eastwood of Ottertail, Jessica (Nicholas) McArthur of White Earth, and Garrett (Amber) Eastwood of Battle Lake; 12 great-grandchildren, Brynn, Kendall and Knox McArthur, Henry Eastwood, Austin, Madeline, Macey and Lincoln Eastwood, and Austin, Ashley, Raphael and Tyler Ortiz; and by numerous relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by four sisters, Evelyn (Henry) Stai, Myrtle (George) Meyers, Dorthy Eastwood and Katherine (Walter) Tollesson; and one brother, James (Gwen) Eastwood.
Social distancing and masks are required.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church south of Underwood, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at Evangelical Lutheran Rolling Prairie Cemetery, rural Underwood.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls.
Condolences:Glendenilson.com.