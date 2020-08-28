Robert “Bob” Fay, 73, of the state of Washington, died August 24, 2020, from metastases prostate cancer, with his family by his side.
Bob was born in Winona, on September 23, 1946, to John and Anna (Boe) Fay. When he was 8 years old, his family moved to Orwell Dam in Fergus Falls. He was confirmed at First English Lutheran Church. Bob graduated from Roosevelt Senior High School in 1964, and North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, with a drafting degree. He furthered his education at the University of Montana.
Bob was united in marriage to Ardell Jorgenson, from Lynd, on December 18, 1965. They had two children, Leroy, born in 1966, and Candy, born in 1968.
Through his school years, he had a variety of different jobs. He worked with a farmer, bailing hay, grocery store clerk, gas station attendant, teaching guitar lessons, all to pay for his motorcycle, cars and guitars. He was also remembered for his rock ‘n’ roll band he and his friends started back in the ’60s called Bobby Fay & The Electrons. After college, they moved to Moorhead, then Billings, Montana, Portland, Oregon and Federal Way, Washington. He worked with drafting and building designs. Later in life, he started AMF Associates and he owned it until he retired.
Bob was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007. His cancer did not stop him from enjoying life with his family and friends. He enjoyed gun shows, watching his grandchildren play sports, their Bible study group, going to Texas in the winter or coming back to Minnesota, going on cruises and playing Shanghai card game with his family. Throughout his life, he always played his guitar. It comforted him when he was stressed out. He also entertained a variety of people with his music. He is remembered for the gospel, country western and oldies he sang and recorded on CDs that he gave away. He also wrote a song in 2018 and put it on YouTube (Robert Fay “I Will Stand”). His strong Christian faith, and the support of his family and friends helped him fight cancer.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna, his brother, John, all his aunts and uncles, and his father- and mother-in-law.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ardell, their children, Leroy (Laurie) Fay and their son, Jackson, and daughter, Caroline and Candy (Kurt) Wagner and their son, Logan. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia (Patty) Fay, of Fergus Falls, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A private funeral service will be held at their home.