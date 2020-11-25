Robert J. Gaabo, 79, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Mounds View, and Calumet, Michigan, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls, after a courageous battle with cancer, under the care of LB Hospice.
Robert John was born on August 19, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Robert Arvid and Hilma Henrietta (Talvensaari) Gaabo. He was baptized on September 21, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, and confirmed on July 3, 1955, at the Calumet Apostolic Lutheran Church. Robert graduated from Calumet High School in 1959 and from Michigan College of Mining & Technology in 1965.
On August 28, 1965, he married Mary M. Balowaara at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Michigan. To this union two children were born, Laura and Michael. Bob worked as an electrical engineer in military avionics for Honeywell in Minneapolis, for over 35 years. Robert was a member of Fergus Falls Kiwanis Otter Risers, Y’s Folks and First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Bob enjoyed bowling and hockey, but his favorite times were with the family on fishing trips to Canada, camping with his family, and golfing with his son and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hilma.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Gaabo of Fergus Falls; two children, Laura (Jon) Norstog of Spokane, Washington, and Michael (Michele) Gaabo of Ham Lake; four grandchildren, Jessica Norstog, Ethan (Kelsey) Norstog , Lindsey Gaabo and Brayden Gaabo; one great-grandchild, Mathias Norstog along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
The Rev. Gretchen Enoch will officiate.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Calumet, Michigan.
A livestream of the service will be available on Robert’s obituary page at www.glendenilson.com for all those unable to attend.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences at www.glendenilson.com.